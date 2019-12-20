|
|
Donald "Don" B. Kuelper 1921—2019
Donald (Don) Bernard Kuelper, 98, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 Mercy Hospital. He was born August 31, 1921 in Davenport, IA the son of LeRoy Aloysius and Eva Theresa (Normann) Kuelper. Donald was raised in Mineral Point, WI and graduated Mineral Point H.S. He and his brother enlisted in the U.S. military the day after the Pearl Harbor attack. Donald married Janet Wallace Smith on July 15, 1944 while on leave from military training. Don served in the United States Army Air Corp. He received a battlefield commission to 1st lieutenant in the 7th Combat Cargo Squadron. He flew C46 planes throughout the Pacific Theatre. In September 1945, just weeks after the Atomic Bomb, he landed in Tokyo, Japan for the Japanese surrender. He was stationed with the occupying American Forces in Japan until being sent home in February of 1946. Donald worked at Faust Hotel for 50 years. He worked his way up from bellhop to auditor in residence for Harris, Kerr, Foster accountants at the Faust. He was president of the Chicago Hotel Assoc. for many years. He was a founding member of St. Bernadette parish, United Cerebral Palsy and Easter Seals Rockford.
They had 3 children, James Leroy Kuelper, Timothy Gary Kuelper and Keith Bernard Kuelper. He is predeceased by his wife, Janet and son, Keith Kuelper and survived by sons, Timothy and James Kuelper.
Memorial Mass to be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave. Rockford, Il 61103. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019