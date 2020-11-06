Donald Benzel 1950—2020

Donald Otto Benzel, 70, passed away at his residence on Monday, November 2, 2020. Son of Elward "Ollie" and Lorene "Sis" (Hoesly) Benzel, he was born on Tuesday, February 21, 1950 in Fort Collins, CO. He worked as a carpenter for over 35 years, but in his spare time he enjoyed fishing, canoeing, kayaking, golfing, and watching the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. Donald is loved and will be greatly missed by his mother, Sis Benzel; wife, LuAnn Benzel; son, Justin (Megan) Benzel; daughters, Amy Benzel, Jennifer Benzel; grandchildren, Avery Benzel, Gavin Lake. He was preceded in death by his father, Ollie Benzel; sister, Heidi Maxwell. Services are pending at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.







