Donald "Don" Blank 1937—2020
Don Blank died peacefully, May 12, 2020, in his home, in Edmond, OK. He was born March 15,1937 in Brainerd, MN, beloved son to Edward and Helen Blank. He married his sweetheart, the late Cleo Belle (Hughes), April 25, 1959. Don enjoyed genealogy, photography and traveling, he retired from Chrysler Corporation and traveled the world with the love of his life. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his late wife, and his brother Dale. Survived by his children, Shawn (Elbert) Bonner, Clay (Claudine) Blank, Lance {Peggy Davis) Blank, Sharla (Drew) Taylor and Shannon (Wes) Mason. 11 Grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.
A special thank you to the staff at Autumn Leaves Memory Care Center, Edmond, OK
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 19 to May 26, 2020