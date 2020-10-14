Donald C. Kruger 1935—2020
Donald C. Kruger, 84, of Rockford passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1935 in Kings, IL the son of Carl W. and Ethel F. (Rasmussen) Kruger. Don attended Monroe Center High School graduating in 1953. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Don married the love of his life, Katherine Williams on March 25, 1967. He worked many years at Rockford Blacktop as a heavy equipment operator. Don was a proud member of Local 150, operating engineers. He was a compassionate laid back man. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and boating. Don also enjoyed tinkering with small engines and repairing autos, as well as working in his yard. Most of all he loved his family. Don will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Ken (Sandy) Kruger; step sons, Jim Hedlund and Jeff (Erin) Hedlund; grandchildren, Kathy (Harley) Pier, Colton Kruger, Kayla Kruger; great grandchildren, Addisyn Pier and Kenley Pier; sister, Caroline Wetzel; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bev McKnight; brothers-in-law, Wayne Wetzel and Richard McKnight; sisters-in-law, Nancy Ewert and Pat Cagle. The family would like to thank Misty from Heartland Hospice for her care and compassion.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Milford United Methodist Church, 7102 Cindy Dr., Rockford, IL 61109. Funeral Service is private. Burial Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Monroe Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.