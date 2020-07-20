Donald D. Langdon 1940—2020

Donald Dean Langdon, 80, of Girard, Illinois passed away on July 12, 2020 at Heritage Health in Carlinville, Illinois. He was born on June 15, 1940 to Edward Langdon and Audrey Kimberlin Langdon in Washington, Indiana. Don was proud of his southern Indiana upbringing, his 5 years of service in the US Navy, his 25 year career as an air traffic controller in Rockford, IL (RFD), and his "retired" work for 12 years as a courier for the Bank & Trust Company.

Don was an active and loving husband, father and grandfather through the decades including playing catch, bowling, and manicuring the lawn in the 70s, running 10Ks and cheering on his kids in the 80s, and playing with grandkids in the 90s. In 2000, he and Linda moved to Girard, IL to be closer to his kids and grandchildren. Throughout the years, he enjoyed watching sports on TV from NASCAR, to golf, to boxing and Cubs baseball! And he always found a way to take a nap!

He was loved and will be missed by survivors, wife of 55 years Linda Sayre Langdon, son Dean (Janis) Langdon, daughter Lisa (Will) Gunn, granddaughter Kathryn (Alex) Arvizu, grandsons, Matthew (Emily) Langdon, Liam Gunn, and Graham Gunn. He is also survived by twin brother Ron Langdon (Dallas, TX), sisters Hazel Rhone (Patoka, IN), Barbara (Bob) Smith (Washington, IN) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Deana Dawn Langdon, brother Paul Langdon, and sisters Bonnie Flinn and Doris Goad.

A private family service was held at Hough Funeral Home, Raymond, IL on July 15, 2020.

The family has asked that memorials in Don's name be given to the SIU School of Medicine Foundation 409 W. Calhoun St. PO Box 19666 Springfield, IL 62784-9666 and to please note Dementia Research Fund #106900 in Neurology.



