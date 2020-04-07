|
|
Donald D. Malott 1933—2020
Donald D. Malott, age 87, peacefully passed away in his home located in Rockford, Illinois on April 4, 2020.
Don was born on January 5, 1933 in Rockford. His military service consisted of 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and 3 years in the Marine Reserve. He was employed in a variety of manufacturing operations as Manager of Industrial Engineering, Plant Manager and Manufacturing Manager.
Don was active in the peace movement and human rights. He had a passion for knowledge. Don loved to read and watch lecture series. He also enjoyed pizza and beer nights with the family.
Don is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lurene Malott, children Pam A. Malott, Patricia K. Saunders (Bradley L. Saunders), Kathleen S. Hoover, 5 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great-great Grandchildren, birth sister Joan D. Hirt, adoptive sisters Susan K. Martin (Frank Martin) and Debra L. Walker (Dale Walker).
Predeceased by his parents, birth mother Mary Kowall, birth father Reginald Parr, adoptive mother Margie B. (Malott) Bogenrief, adoptive father Everett L. Malott.
A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers from Hospice Care of America.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020