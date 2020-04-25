|
|
Donald Dummer 1946—2020
Donald Eugene Dummer, 73, lifelong Byron resident, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Pinecrest Community Nursing Home. Born June 2, 1946 in Byron, Illinois, to George and Emma (Traver) Dummer. Don was a 1964 graduate of Byron High School, where he excelled in baseball for four years. Don married Mary Lea Miller on December 21, 1968 in Winnebago, Illinois. He was employed at J.I Case, Hess Oil Company, Torch Oil Company, and various other part time jobs then retiring from Amcore Bank. Don loved his bowling, singing karaoke, and watching his Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his sister Shirley (Donald) Hoffman Sr. of Oregon, Illinois , a son Dennis (Donna) Dummer of Benton, Wisconsin, a daughter Kelly Dummer of Byron, Illinois, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his wife Mary, both of his parents, brother Charles Dummer, sister Thelma Wallace. Due to the Covid19 virus, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A memorial fund for the family has been set up at the Stillman Valley Bank.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020