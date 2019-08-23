|
|
Donald Edward O'Keefe 1927—2019
Donald Edward O'Keefe, 92, of Couderay, WI (formerly of Rockford) passed away on August 19, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1927 to Frank and Myrtle O'Keefe. He was the loving husband of 28 years to Diane O'Keefe (nee Kahl) and 35 years to the late Carol O'Keefe (nee Lind). He was the devoted father of Mike (Carol) O'Keefe, Daniel O'Keefe, Vicki (Bob) Wright and Diane (Gary) Heslop, and step-father of Gary (Patti) Meyer, Jeff (Cheri) Meyer, Jack (Pat) Meyer, Bonnie (the late Peter) Anderson, Chuck (Mari) Meyer, and Chris (Laura) Meyer. He was the proud grandfather and great-grandfather of several and a fond uncle and friend to many. He is survived by his brother: Dick O'Keefe. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Jack, Doris Broman, Frank, Marilyn, and Jim. Don was a proud Navy Veteran of WWII and served as a Fire Fighter First Class, 1C. Following his time in the Navy, he worked as a Rockford Post Office Mail Carrier for 10 years. His service to his city continued, and he spent 22 years on the Rockford Fire Department; the majority of his career was spent as a Driver Engineer. Don was very proud of the legacy that followed him, as his sons, and grandsons have served and are currently serving as fire fighters. One of Don's fond memories was a trip to the WWII Memorial, in Washington, DC, with his brother, Frank. Don and Frank were honored as they were a part of the very first Vets Roll, ever. He loved his travels to Ireland, he was a devoted member of the Catholic Church, and you would be sure to notice him in his Irish attire at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Rockford, as he was a member of the Marching Irish Society for several years.
Visitation on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 5pm-7pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A continued visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 9:30am-10:30am at Cathedral of Saint Peter, 1243 N Church St, Rockford, IL, 61103 where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Cathedral of Saint Peter, Rockford or St. Ignatius, 13891 W. Mission Road, New Post, WI 54828. For information call Sunset Funeral Home at (815) 633-0211.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019