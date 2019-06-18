|
Donald F. Comstock 1927—2019
Donald F. Comstock, 91, of Rockford, passed away June 16, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital. Born September 29, 1927 in Arkansas City, Kansas, the son of Clarence Franklin & Alice Ruth (Knight) Comstock. He attended Rockford West High School. In 1946 he served in the US Navy, in Guam where he survived two hurricanes. He was medically discharged, then later drafted to serve in Korea aboard U.S.S. Voglegesang. He married Emma Ruth Frank in Rockford in 1966. He raised and supported five boys. During his life he worked as a farmer raising crops and shorthorn cattle on the family farm, which was established in 1884. He also was a blacksmith, welder, and drove truck for Duane McDougall Trucking and Shirland Garin "Gummow Family". Donald was involved and served as a leader for both the Rock Owen 4H, and Rural Youth. He was a member of International Harvester Club. He enjoyed square dancing, especially at the Theodorf Barn Dance. He loved a good conversation over coffee and donuts and spending time with his family. Survivors include children, Richard (MaryAnn) Comstock; grandchildren, Stephanie and Bradford Comstock; family also includes: Tom (Ruth), John (Becky), Doug (Chris), Greg (Lorna) Rambow as well as their children. Predeceased by parents; brother, Kenneth (Ruth) Comstock; nephew, Gary Comstock. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL, 61103. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 20th and from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial in North Burritt Cemetery. Memorials to Winnebago County 4H Foundation or to North Park Church of Christ. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. – Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019