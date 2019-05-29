|
|
Donald Folden 1938—2019
Don Folden of Rockford, 80, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 24, 2019, at Northwoods Care Center. Alzheimer's disease robbed him of all that he loved – his family, his home, and his beloved dog Cash. Don, a man of few words, was a faithful husband, a devoted grandfather, and a wonderful handyman. He loved relaxing in retirement (taking naps every day that he swore didn't include actual sleep) and he filled his time with swimming at the Millennium Center, volunteering at the Rockford Rescue Mission, attending bible study at the Salvation Army, and playing bridge several days a week.
He is survived by Barb, his wife of almost 50 years; Stephanie Magrini, his daughter; Daniel Folden (Annette), his son, and Marco, Gabriella, Lukas, and Noah, his four grandchildren.
Cremation performed by the Neptune Society. A private gathering will take place.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019