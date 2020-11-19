1/
Donald G. Miller
Donald G. Miller 1944—2020
Donald G. Miller, 76, passed on November 15, 2020, in Tampa Florida, after a long illness. Born June 7, 1944 to parents Richard and Ione Miller. Donald graduated from Jefferson High School, and later served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He then went on to join the Winnebago County Sheriff Department. Donald is predeceased by his parents, Richard C Miller and Ione Davis Miller, along with his brother Gordan Richard Miller. He is survived by his son Terrance Richard Miller, Sister Darlene Miller Nelson (Rev. Doctor Norman Nelson) of Rockford, IL; Grandson Benjamin P Miller of Plant City, FL, and his Uncle Clifford E Miller who is 101 years old. Internment will occur in Spring of 2021.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
