Donald J. Kiefer 1953—2020

Donald Jay Kiefer, 66, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Piedmont, South Carolina, where he retired to in 2017. He was born on April 27, 1953 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Norbert and Elizabeth (Cera) Kiefer. He moved to Rockford while still very young and was a 1971 graduate of West High School. Right out of high school he started working as a machine builder for Mattison Machine Works in Rockford and was employed by them for 25 until they closed their doors. He then became a pipe-fitter for U.S. Filter and continued that profession at Eclipse until retirement in 2017. He was a firm believer in working hard and living life to its fullest so he traveled, attended concerts and fairs, and cooked amazing ribs. At the young age of 60 he pursued his life-long interest in flying by obtaining his private pilot's license. He also loved to laugh and had a fantastic sense of humor, which he kindly passed on to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Barbara Dolan; children Morgan (Silas) Lind and Zachary Kiefer; grandchildren Max, Miles, and Josie; brother Kieth (Janet) Kiefer, Gary (Julie) Kiefer, and David (Connie Swenson) Kiefer.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers Joseph and Kenneth, and sister Marilyn (Kiefer) Ullrich. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, IL.



