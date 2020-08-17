1/1
Donald J. Kiefer
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Kiefer 1953—2020
Donald Jay Kiefer, 66, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Piedmont, South Carolina, where he retired to in 2017. He was born on April 27, 1953 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Norbert and Elizabeth (Cera) Kiefer. He moved to Rockford while still very young and was a 1971 graduate of West High School. Right out of high school he started working as a machine builder for Mattison Machine Works in Rockford and was employed by them for 25 until they closed their doors. He then became a pipe-fitter for U.S. Filter and continued that profession at Eclipse until retirement in 2017. He was a firm believer in working hard and living life to its fullest so he traveled, attended concerts and fairs, and cooked amazing ribs. At the young age of 60 he pursued his life-long interest in flying by obtaining his private pilot's license. He also loved to laugh and had a fantastic sense of humor, which he kindly passed on to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Barbara Dolan; children Morgan (Silas) Lind and Zachary Kiefer; grandchildren Max, Miles, and Josie; brother Kieth (Janet) Kiefer, Gary (Julie) Kiefer, and David (Connie Swenson) Kiefer.
Predeceased by his parents, brothers Joseph and Kenneth, and sister Marilyn (Kiefer) Ullrich. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved