Donald Joseph "Joe" Baker 1932—2019
Donald Joseph "Joe" Baker, 87, Rockford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 18, 1932, in Ottumwa, IA, the son of Myron and Mary (Lutz) Baker. Joe was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He married Connie Ryczek in Rockford on October 12, 1963. She passed away on December 23, 2006. Joe was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. He began his career as a newscaster in both radio and TV in the Rockford market and then as a staff writer at the Rockford Register Star for 29 years retiring in 1989, after 21 years. Joe then became the editor for the North End Times and in 1998, became the senior editor of what is now the Rock River Times. He enjoyed reading, painting and listening to jazz and playing drums in the Tammany Hall Jazz Stompers for many years.
Survived by his daughter, Juliane "Julie" (Rusty) Long; his sister, Mary (Paul) Marinaro; his brother, John (Pauline) Baker; his sister-in-law, Kathy Baker; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Nancy Baker and his brother, Sam Baker.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Av. Rockford. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. on Friday at the church. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019