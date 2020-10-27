Donald Karr 1934—2020
Donald Irving Karr, 86, of Belvidere, IL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1934 to Raymond M. and Pearl I. (King) Karr in Rochelle, IL. Don married the love of his life, Shirley Mae Dague, on January 12, 1957 in Belvidere, IL. He graduated from Belvidere High School in 1953. He faithfully served our country in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958 as a weapons mechanic. After serving, Don came home and began farming in Boone County and then started working at National Grey Iron Foundry and All Rental Garment, retiring in 2002. Don found his spiritual home at Immanuel Lutheran Church and was a faithful member for many years. Don was a member of the church Dartball Team and he served as a greeter for the church. Most importantly, Don loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Don will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; his sons, Donald Ray Karr of Dixon, IL and Timothy (Anne) Karr of Belvidere, IL; his sister, Lois (Arden) Fernstaedt of Venice, FL; 2 grandchildren, Olivia Greer and Mason Greer; 1 great-grandson, Wyatt. Nieces and nephews, Diane (Kevin) Fuchs, Dan (Tammy) Kiefer, David (Courtney) Kiefer; and his great niece and nephew, Catie and Sam Kiefer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Christopher Paul Karr; his brother, William Karr; his mother-in-law, Gladys Coleman; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
A special thank you to his friends and neighbors, the Blake and Stark families.
The family would like to thank Gina and all the OSF Hospice staff for their loving care to Don. They would also like to thank Dr. Schock and the staff at Mulford Medical Clinic.
The walk-through visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd., Belvidere, IL 61008 (Please use door #4). The funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Wearing of face mask and social distancing will be observed. Burial with military honors, will be at Highland Garden of Memories. Memorial contributions in Don's honor may be gifted to Immanuel Lutheran Church or OSF Hospice. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
