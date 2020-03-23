Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Donald "Don" Kludt


1936 - 2020
Donald "Don" Kludt Obituary
Donald "Don" Kludt, 83, of Belvidere, IL, passed away peacefully at his son's home in Machesney Park on March 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Don was born on October 7, 1936 in Hayward, WI to Carl and Mary (Stenn) Kludt. He married his sweetheart, Helen Spratt, on September 12, 1964 in Baraboo. After graduating from high school, Don faithfully served this country in the United States Army. Don worked as a laborer for Chrysler for over 30 years and eventually retired from there.
Don loved cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers and Packers. He really enjoyed his heated bird bath and feeding the birds and squirrels that came to his yard. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed reading.
Don will be dearly missed by his son, Robert (Kim) Kludt; his brother, Chuck (Yvonne) Kludt; his sister, Joanne Lamphear; his grandchildren, Michelle (Pat Cashatt) Kludt, Danielle (Chris) Spiess, Kalden (Amber Adams) Kludt, and Rissa (Nick) Mikos; and his 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Helen.
Don's funeral services will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
To access the live stream, please visit Don's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com. A private burial in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Don's name may be gifted to the Humane Society. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
