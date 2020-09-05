1/1
Donald L. Davis, 73, of Rockford, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born on October 28, 1946 in Pasadena, California, he was son to Richard and Marjorie (Fell) Davis. Don grew up in Oconomowoc, WI and graduated from University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 1969. He worked at Woodward Governor, Warner Electric, RD Systems and then went on to create his own business, Electro Cam Corp in 1977. He was extremely proud of his business and patents he created over the years. He enjoyed traveling all over the country making sales calls and meeting interesting people. He was a brilliant man who had many interests including alternative energy. Don always had new ideas and projects that he was working on. He made many people smile with his energy and exuberance. He enjoyed reading, movies, boating and traveling the world. He also loved Saabs and raced at the Rockford Speedway when he was younger. He was a devoted father to his children but above all he was most proud of his granddaughters. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his children, Wendy (Dan) Hougan and Ryan Davis; granddaughters, Stephanie and Brianna Hougan; siblings Ward (Bracken) Davis, Barbara Davis, and Doug (Dianna Hughes) Davis; his niece, Lynnette (Dan) Robbenz and nephew, Devin Fields; his great niece, Ashlynn Fields. He was predeceased by his parents. A Memorial Service will take place for Don on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. A visitation will take place at 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
