Donald L. Peterson
Donald L. Peterson 1935—2020
Donald L. Peterson, 85, of Rockton, Illinois died at 7:33 Sunday morning, June 14, 2020, at home with family.
Don was born in Chicago, Illinois to Elmer and Evelyn Peterson. He graduated from Austin High School in Chicago. His vocation was a Pattern Maker/Model Maker. Don enjoyed working with wood, and many things were made for the home in his spare time.
On August 19th, 1961 he married Barbara Smith. He was a member of Roscoe United Methodist Church. Survivors include sons Donald (Mary) Peterson and James (Diane) Peterson. Grandchildren, Jessica (Alex) Schneider, Daniel Peterson, Nicholas Peterson, and Julia Peterson. Sister Barbara Wiggins, sons Gary Swanson, Greg (Anne) Swanson, and Glenn Swanson. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and son William Peterson.
A Private Family Memorial will be on Saturday, June 27th, at 10:00 A.M. At Roscoe United Methodist Church. A MASK is required in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mercyhealth at Home Hospice, 4223 E. State St., Rockford, Illinois 61108. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
