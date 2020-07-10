1/1
Donald Lee Ebert
1947 - 2020
Donald Lee Ebert 1947—2020
Born on 9-11 in Rockford and left us on the Fourth of July. Don carried this energy as the MC of the party and the performer on stage, he loved bringing joy to everyone. He was a kind-hearted optimist who loved music, art and entertaining. He played in the Rockford Phantom Regiment and the band Alpha & Omega.
Son of Ernest Ebert and Florence Giardini, brother to sister Barbara. Don was a loyal and caring husband to Sherry and father to step-son Brian Peterson. He found a second partner in life with Barbara Schwartz (Houghton) whom he lived with in Arizona until his passing.
He was a loving Grandpa to Nicholas and Nathan Peterson, and was "Papa Don" to Nina. We remember him by his gentle soul and the ease with which he embraced life. We will miss you Don and the party will never be the same without you.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
