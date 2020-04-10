|
|
Donald Lee Snap 1929—2020
Donald Lee Snap, 90, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born April 30, 1929, in Freeport, IL. He was the son of Albert and Ora (Asche) Snap. Graduate of Freeport High School, class of 1947. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Donald married Arlene J, Vohlken on September 1, 1951 and remained married to her for 68 plus years. Donald was a member of Second First Church in Rockford, singing with the choir in years past. Don worked as a Class AA Tool and Die Maker for many companies and job shops, designing and building hundreds of ultra-close tolerance production Dies and Machines for all phases of the Automotive, Electrical, and Packaging Industries, retiring in 1993. Don and Arlene spent many winters down in Naples, Florida after retirement, and Don spent time building props for war re-enactments, and displays for historical items as a volunteer at Midway Village Museum when he was home in Rockford. Don was involved in youth baseball, helping manage his children's and grandson's baseball teams for many years. Don had many hobbies that included Vegetable Gardening, Woodworking, Wood Whittling, and making novel craft items for family and friends from wood and metal. Don had a natural ability to turn any idea into a creative reality. He could design, build, or repair anything he set his mind to do, without limits. Since Don was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, we are certain that he will be sitting with the angels in the outfield, wishing both teams winning seasons. Don was also an avid fisherman, camping and fishing with his sons, grandsons, and son in law whenever possible. He enjoyed the charter trips on Lake Erie and on the Gulf of Mexico, in Naples. Family was the most important thing which made Don the happiest. Although he is in a better place now.... He is sadly missed by those he has left behind. Survived by his loving wife, Arlene; children, Ricard (Susanne) Snap, Janis (Kevin) Snap-Neville, and Daniel Snap; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Justine) Snap, Stephanie (Sean) Denny, Travis Neville, Carly (Dan Murphy) Neville, and Corbin Neville; great-grandchildren, Alexander Barrett, Tyler Snap, and Aria Snap; brother, Alfred (Norma) Snap; sister in law, Sharon Snap; sister in law, Audrey Vohlken; sister in law and brother in law, Margaret and Donald Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Lee Snap; sisters, Margie Davidson, Alice Bissonnette, and Orletta Branthaver; and brother in law, Robert Vohlken.
Private family services will be held. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park, IL. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research or Midway Village Museum, Rockford, IL. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020