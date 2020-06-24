Donald Lindaas
1926 - 2020
Donald Lindaas 1926—2020
Donald Lindaas, 94, of Roscoe, died June 23, 2020 in his home. Born February 9, 1926 in Rockford, the son of Melvin and Ethel (Gibson) Lindaas. Don graduated from East High School, class of 1944. He worked as a superintendent at Master Sheet Metal until his retirement in 1983. He and Pauline Shuey were married January 9, 1948; she predeceased him August 21, 1998. Don was a member of the Retired Sheet Metal Workers N.R.A. and during the mid-fifties; he served as the first Scout Master for T2. Don is survived by his children, Steven (Judy Martin) Lindaas, Bradley "Buzz" (Kim) Lindaas, and Tina (Dave) Rogers; and grandchildren, Teresa Lucas and Terry Lindaas, Chelsey (Nate Asbury) Logan and Ted (Brea Krantz) Logan, Andrew (Taylor Hilliard) Rogers, and Amber (Andreas) Gronlund. Also predeceased by his son, Gary Lindaas.
A walk through visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. A private family burial in Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Memorials may be made to Powell Town Fire Dept., 201 Carr St., Powell, TX 75153.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
JUN
27
Burial
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
