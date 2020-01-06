Home

Donald M. Allen


1935 - 2019
Donald M. Allen, 84, of Rockford passed away December 29, 2019. Lifelong Rockford resident. Donald was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Retiree from Camcar Textron (Sems). He also was an Eagle Scout, E-Rabs letterman and outdoorsman.
Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
Private family services are to be held. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
