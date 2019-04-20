|
|
Donald Mosser 1933—2019
Donald A. Mosser
Of Fontana, formerly of Rockford
Donald A. Mosser was born Octobeer 29, 1933, in Rockford, Illinois, to Glenn and Mary (nee Stotler) Mosser He passed away on Tuesday, April 16, a victim of a car accident.
Don was a member of the Rockford East High School, class of 1951, graduated
Beloit College Cum Laude in 1955 where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1956-57. After serving in the military he joined Camlin Insurance Agency, from 1957-2008 serving as president, then with Williams Manny Insurance Agency, and finally with the Rockford Park District Foundation. He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rockford, and the Community Church of Fontana.
Throughout the years Don gave generously of his time and talents, including serving as Chairman of the Rockford Area Chamber of Commerce, Booker T. Washington Community Center, and a board member of the Rockford Area Community Foundation, Burpee Museum of Natural History, the Rockford YMCA,
and Board of Trustees, Community Church of Fontana.
He was recognized for his service in many ways, including the Service Above Self Award from the Rockford Rotary Club, and a finalist for the Rockford Register Star Excalibur Award.
He is survived by his wife Doris (nee Clausius), whom he married July 28, 1962, in Belvidere, Illinois; his children David (Leah) Robberts-Mosser. Michael Mosser, and Susan (Gat) Caperton; grandchildren Eliza, Mary Katharyn ("Katie"), and Evelyn ("Evie") Caperton, Chloe and Violet Robberts-Mosser; sister Phyllis (Larry) Pierce, sister-in-law Gwen Clausius; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends at Toynton's Walworth Funeral home, 328 Kenosha St, Walworth WI. Friday, April 26, from 6:00PM until 8:00PM.
A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, April 27, at 10:30 AM at the Community Church of Fontana, 275 Kinzie Avenue, Fontana WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Discovery Center, 711 N. Main St. Rockford Il. 61103, Rockford Park District Foundation, 401 South Main Street, 61101, Open Arms Free Clinic, 205 Commerce Street, Elkhorn, WI, 53121, and the Community Church of Fontana.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019