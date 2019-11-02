|
Donald Nickel 1928—2019
Donald Gale Nickel, age 90, of Green Valley, Arizona, died September 14, 2019. He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, December 2, 1928, the son of Joseph and Lucille Nickel.
Don was raised in the Beloit area and in 1947 married Catherine (Katie) Davis. In 1951 he and his brother Jim started Nickel Brothers Tree Service, which operated in the state line area for more than 30 years.
Katie died in 1989. A decade later Don married Lucille Engel and shortly thereafter they moved to Green Valley, closely followed by Lu's son, Larry.
Along with Larry, his mother, and his sister Diane, survivors include Don's daughter, Mary (John) Sanders; two granddaughters, Deanne Wecker (Dr. Bridget Mackey), Heather (Jim) Humphry; grandson Donald Wecker; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Don is predeceased not only by Katie and as a matter of course his parents, but by his son, Steve; three sisters, Arlene (Don) Dresselhaus, Gloria (Mike) Mick, and Eileen Nickel; three brothers, Harry, Jim (Ruth), and Harold (Shirley); niece Eileen, and nephew Arnie.
For Don's ninetieth birthday we surprised him with a party in Green Valley. It's a wonderfully happy memory and that's what we'll keep; no service is planned.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019