Donald R. Hacker 1927—2020
Donald R. Hacker, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital. Born November 29, 1927, the son of Arthur and Laura (Miller) Hacker. Upon graduation from East High School in 1945, he entered the U.S. Navy. After leaving the military, Donald returned to Rockford where he met the love of his life, Shirley Megeath. They were married in Washington D.C. on April 4, 1953, recently celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary in April. He retired from Camcar after 40 years. Donald was a Christian man and a devoted servant of God who was a member of Bethesda Covenant Church. He enjoyed playing golf and socializing on Rockford's wonderful courses, particularly with friends from Bethesda's Golf Group. Donald also enjoyed activities with YMCA's Retired Men's Club, Camcar Retirees, and various Bethesda Ministries including Alley Walk and Fireside friends. Survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Jeffrey Hacker of Rockford, Gary (Marife) Hacker of Roscoe, IL, Glen Hacker of Pittsboro, NC, and Neil Hacker of McFarland, WI; and grandchildren, Andrew Hacker of Miyazaki, Japan, Paula (Aaron) Kleczkowski of Santa Rosa, CA, Braden Hacker of Rockford, and Claire Hacker of Rockville, MD. Predeceased by his parents; brother, David Hacker; and sister, Marion Bryant.
A private burial of ashes will be held in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Covenant Church. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020