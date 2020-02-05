|
|
Donald R. Muno 1938—2020
Donald Raymond Muno
Don Muno, 81, of Beverly Hills Michigan passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday February 2, 2020 at Arbor Hospice in Saline Michigan after a long battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma (WM). Born on May 26, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., the eldest son of Raymond Carl Muno Sr. and Anna Kathryn Kaulbach. Don is predeceased by his beloved wife Joyce (Ford), and survived by first wife, Rose Marie (DeMuth) Province (John), and their 4 children, Steven Wallag-Muno (Monique), Jeffrey Muno (Marguerite), Kenneth Muno (Jennifer) and Caroline McKinzie (John), siblings Mary Kathryn Harmer (Sue Barnes), Denise Rudolph (Stephen) Raymond Muno (Jennifer), Leslie Middleton (Richard) and grandchildren Sola, Maksymilian, Léonie, Felix, Peter and Cyrus Muno and Cheyanna LaValle. Don attended Catholic Schools in Rockford IL, culminating in a Bachelor of Arts in History from John Carroll University in Cleveland OH. Moved to the Detroit Area with his young family and established himself as a highly regarded Commercial Property Insurance broker, including 25 years at Sutkin and Company in Birmingham MI. President (1981-1982) of the Detroit Chapter of the CPCU Society. Don was an avid bicyclist, a lover of Jazz, an indoor and outdoor cook, a recreational tennis player and greatly enjoyed watching college basketball. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, February 10, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10am. Memorial tributes to , PO Box 98011, Washington DC, 20090. Send online condolences at www.desmondfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020