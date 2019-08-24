|
|
Donald Rasmussen 1929—2019
Donald Rasmussen, 89, of Davis Junction, IL passed away on August 22, 2019, at home, one day short of his 90th birthday. He was born on August 23, 1929 in Monroe Center to Peter and Teressa (Alexanderson) Rasmussen. After graduating from Monroe Center High School in 1947; he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a radio operator on submarines from November 1948 to December 1952. Returning to Monroe Center he married Mary Alice Bennett on January 30, 1953 at her family farm. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2000. He worked as a maintenance electrician for 19 years at Sundstrand followed by 20 years at Chrysler until he retired in 1993. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, woodworking, college basketball, and Chicago Bears football games. He is survived by his children, Robert (Joan) Rasmussen of Stillman Valley, Richard (Valerie) Rasmussen of Homer Glen, Steven (Angela) Rasmussen of Monroe Center, and Malinda (Joshua) Kobes of Ottumwa, IA; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and special friend Berniece Brace. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. The family would like to thank his wonderful neighbors for their help and friendship over the year and his hospice nurse Sheila. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home in Stillman Valley with Pastor Randy Snider officiating, with a visitation beginning at 10 AM prior to the service. Burial will be at Monroe Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are established for Serenity Hospice and Home. To leave an online condolence visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019