Donald Skaar
1934 - 2020
Donald Skaar, 85, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 in Belvidere, IL. He was born on September 4, 1934 in Stoughton, WI to Cyril and Helen (Leng) Skaar. Don worked for Haumiller Engineering in the Maintenance Department for over 30 years. He was a jack of all trades. Don faithfully served our country in the United States Army.
Don found his spiritual home at First Presbyterian Church and was a faithful member for many, many years. He was very involved with his church and would even participate in Bible Study and write the weekly bulletins. Don loved to read, cheer on the Green Bay Packers, and participate in the Jail Ministry for Boone County. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a heart of gold and an infectious smile. He will be missed by so many. But especially, his former wife and longtime friend, Marie, who will miss their daily phone conversations.
Don will be dearly missed by his daughters, Kaarin Skaar, Mica Frary, Kristina (Stewart) Potter, Jamie (Jerammie) Hanvy; son, Joshua (Erica) Skaar; brother, David Skaar; grandchildren, Candice, Kaila, Sylvia, Michael, Donna, Jeremy, Ben, Preston, Mya, Anthony, Alena, Ashlynn, Ava, Abby, Luella, and Yvonne; 10 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Randy and Nathan Skaar; and his infant sister.
All services will be private. To write a memory, please visit www.andersonFCS.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
