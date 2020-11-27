1/1
Donald T. Renfro Sr.
1935 - 2020
Donald T. Renfro, Sr. 1935—2020
Donald T. Renfro, Sr. 85, passed away Sunday November 22, 2020 at Serenity Hospice in Oregon. Donald was born on February 20, 1935 in Chicago, the son of Carl and Irene (Sanders) Renfro. Donald was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family and was usually the life of the party. He will be missed. Donald was an avid Bears and Cubs fan and enjoyed watching football. Donald was proud to be a U. S. Army Veteran. Donald is survived by his children: Don (Cindy) Renfro and granddaughters Amanda (Zack) Wadas, Anna (Chris)Kusnierz and Angie Renfro; Kathy(Mike) Lewis and grandchildren Bethany(Dan) Janeiro, Christopher and Erin Lewis and great-grandchildren Bella, Perola and Nuno Janeiro; Karen(Angus) Shull and grandchildren Thomas(Ida) and Ryan Ward and great-grandchild Dominic Ward; Lisa(Derek) Benhoff and grandchildren Chelsie, Joe and Ethan Benhoff; Mike (Anna) Renfro and grandchildren Addison, Delaney and Gabriel Renfro; Chris(Helen) Renfro and grandchildren Austin and Lucas Renfro; Survived by sister Gloria Jean Hall, sisters-in-law Pat and Imelda Renfro and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be 11:00 am on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park with livestream on our website. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com





Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
