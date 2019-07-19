Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Donald T. Rydberg

Donald T. Rydberg 1933—2019
Donald Theodore Rydberg, 85, of Poplar Grove passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Alpine Fireside Health Center. Born October 31, 1933, in Rockford, the son of Reynold T.W. and Ada S. (Sinkiawic) Rydberg. Graduated from Harlem High School. Donald later obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Married Suzanne C. Cullimore on April 18, 1952, in Rockford. He retired to Titusville, FL, for 25 years with his wife. Member of the Shriners. Active in the Motorcycle Parade Unit. He loved golfing and poker. Survivors include his daughter, Sherry (Steve) Westergren; grandchildren, Tim (Brittany) Westergren, Cody (Lindsay) Westergren, Ted Rydberg and Allie (David) Seymour; 2 great-granddaughters; and 1 great-grandson. Predeceased by his parents; wife; daughter, Debroah in 1988; and son, Mark in 2013.
Private inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019
