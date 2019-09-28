Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Donald W. J. Bastien

Donald W. J. Bastien Obituary
Donald W. J. Bastien 1931—2019
Donald W. J. Bastien, 88, of Windsor, Ontario Canada, died peacefully on September 25, 2019 in Capron, IL. He was born to Lawrence and Nora (Dumais) Bastien July 21, 1931. Raised by stepfather, Harold Payner. Donald retired from Chrysler in Belvidere, IL. He loved fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his nephew, Ken (Mary Ellen) Wedow. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Bastien; and sister, Connie.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
