Donald W. Johnson 1927—2020Donald W. Johnson, 92, of Rockford, went home to his LORD on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in his home. Born October 15, 1927, the son of Walter S. and Anna (Bodin) Johnson. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1945. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Don married Joyce Floody, a classmate, soon after high school; they were together 12 years. Dale is their son. Don married Nancy Erickson in 1962; she predeceased him on August 8, 1986. Don married Doris R. Dietmeier on Sunday, July 14, 1991 at Bethesda Covenant Church. He worked for L.S. Starrett Co. and retired when they married. He was a lifelong member of Bethesda where he served on various boards and sang in the choir for 45 years. He also was a member of the American Legion. Don loved the time spent with family and friends and so enjoyed the travels he and Doris did all their marriage. Playing golf, his home and garden, and living at Peterson Meadows this past two years brought him much happiness. Don loved his LORD and was blessed by Him.Survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Dale (Marcia) Johnson, Jeffrey (Julie) Johnson, and Steven (Char) Johnson; step-children, Mary Kay (Richard) James, Lori Jo Dietmeier, and Gregory Dietmeier; grandchildren, Danielle, Tyler and Justin Johnson, Brady and Emily Johnson, and Kolbi and Brooke Dietmeier. Also predeceased by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Phyllis Johnson.A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Covenant Church, 2101 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61104 or Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Ave., Rockford, IL 61104.