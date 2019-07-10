|
Donald W. Mayhew 1927—2019
Donald W. Mayhew, ("Pops") age 92, of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully in his home with family on July 9, 2019. Don was born in Beloit, WI on June 17, 1927 to William (Bill) and Eva (McNamee) Mayhew.
Don's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday July 12, 2019 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial and Full Military Burial Rites to follow the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery. Memorials may be given in his name to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Mayhew family on our website.
