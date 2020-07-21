Donald W. Zwiger 1961—2020
Donald "Donnie" Wayne Zwiger, 59, of Roscoe passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born March 19, 1961, in Oceanside, CA, the son of William "Bill" and Gloria Jean "Jeannie" (Fletcher) Zwiger. Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving as an aircraft mechanic. Employed by Ingersoll, ALL Equipment, Midwest Packaging and most recently PBC Linear. Survivors include his children, Raymond Zwiger, Beverly (Eric Holden) Zwiger and Joshua (Jessica Bennehoff) Green; grand dog; 6 grandchildren; mother, Jeanne (Bruce, Sr.) Sumpter; 5 siblings; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father; and nephew, Dusty Zwiger.
Walk through visitation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Masks and social distancing required. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
.