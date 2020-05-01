|
Donelle S. Ege 1936—2020
Donelle S. Ege, 83, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born on July 16, 1936, in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Gilbert and Leona (McDonald) Potadle. She married Charles F. Ege on August 16, 1958 in Nebraska. He predeceased her in 1996. Donelle touched many lives across 30 years in nursing, the last 20 yrs with Rockford Memorial Hospital. She was a proud member of the A.O.R.N. (Association of periOperative Registered Nurses) and loved spending time with family and friends watching Nebraska football, playing phase 10, and enjoying time in Canada and Shell Lake, WI. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Steven) Steger, Scott Ege, Steven (Susan) Ege; grandchildren, Aaron (Jamie Gamboa) Fritz, Jordan Fritz, Grayson (Emy Green) Ege, Ashlyn Ege, and Samantha Ege; brother Jon (Sharron) Potadle, and her nephews Eric and Kurt Potadle and their families of Herman, NE. Predeceased by her parents and special friend, Jerry Spong.
A life celebration will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in Herman, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church; 4509 Highcrest Road, Rockford, IL 61107 or St. Jude's 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020