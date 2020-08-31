Donna D. McMannis 1929—2020
Donna Dann McMannis, 91, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020. The daughter of Clinton E. and Bonnie B. (Williams) McMannis. Donna was a graduate of Rockford East High School, class of 1947. She retired from the Rockford Housing Authority after 29 years as financial controller. Donna was a member of the GPS Church, an avid reader, and loved all animals, especially cats. Donna is survived by her son, David Andrew McMannis, and brother, M. Scott (Wendy) McMannis. Predeceased by brother Ted McMannis, and sisters Rozetta and C.B.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September, 3, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with a Memorial Service following at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Brandon Nelson from GPS will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary: 111 N. 1st St., Rockford, IL, 61107. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
