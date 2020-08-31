1/1
Donna D. McMannis
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna D. McMannis 1929—2020
Donna Dann McMannis, 91, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020. The daughter of Clinton E. and Bonnie B. (Williams) McMannis. Donna was a graduate of Rockford East High School, class of 1947. She retired from the Rockford Housing Authority after 29 years as financial controller. Donna was a member of the GPS Church, an avid reader, and loved all animals, especially cats. Donna is survived by her son, David Andrew McMannis, and brother, M. Scott (Wendy) McMannis. Predeceased by brother Ted McMannis, and sisters Rozetta and C.B.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September, 3, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with a Memorial Service following at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Brandon Nelson from GPS will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary: 111 N. 1st St., Rockford, IL, 61107. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid-19 limitations or to express a condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home - Rockford Fred C. Olson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved