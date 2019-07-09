Home

Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel - Plymouth
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN 55446
763-553-1411
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel
15800 37th Avenue North
Plymouth, MN
View Map
Resources
Donna Dix Obituary
Donna Dix 1930—2019
Donna Dix age 88 of Plymouth, MN previously from Racine, WI and Rockford, IL passed away on July 7, 2019 surrounded by her three daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Pauline and her beloved husband Richard. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She enjoyed gardening, theatre, opera, art, and traveling with her family throughout the United States. Donna truly valued her close neighborhood friendships, along with spending time with nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Donna is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Daniel), Paula (Dean), and Laura (Rhett); grandchildren David (Joanna), Elizabeth (Aaron), Katherine, Allan (Allison), Anna (Kevin), Kelly, and Michelle; great grandchildren Grace, Ethan, Layla, Hadley, and Millie; and many relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel from 10 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 am on Sunday, July 14, at 15800 37th Avenue North in Plymouth, MN 55446. Memorials to Gianna Homes, 4605 Fairhills Road East, Minnetonka, MN 55345, which provided loving care for our dear Donna.
Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411
www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 9 to July 14, 2019
