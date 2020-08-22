1/1
Donna (Dolley) Glatt
1929 - 2020
Donna (Dolley) Glatt 1929—2020
Donna(Dolley) Glatt, 91, passed away August 17, 2020 in Kokomo, In. She had been a resident of Belvidere, IL for over 50 years moving to Indiana in 2018 to be with family.
She was born in Britton, S.D. March 14, 1929 to Ralph and Gertrude (Andrews) Suedmeier. October 30, 1950 she married Walter Glatt.
She worked at Automatic Electric in Genoa, IL for 23 years assembling switchboards. Dolley was an excellent seamstress and quilter. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and all crafts.
She was a member of Saint James Catholic Church in Belvidere, the Belvidere Moose, and the Belvidere Womens Club.
She is survived by her son David (Eva), grandchildren Eric, Aaron, and Emily Glatt. Great-grandchildren Savannah, Emma, Luis, and Bodhi Glatt and many cousins nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, son Duane Glatt, grandson Bret Glatt, brothers Emery, Donald, Leonard, and Duane Suedmeier.
Burial will be at Highland Gardens, Belvidere, IL.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
