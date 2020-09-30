Donna Jean (Bearrows) Leigh 1927—2020

STERLING – Donna Jean Bearrows Leigh, 93 of Sterling died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at the Citadel of Sterling

She was born on July 17, 1927 in DeKalb, the daughter of Carson C. and Jeanette Irene (Gunderson) Bearrows and was a 1945 graduate of Rochelle Township High School. She married Dale Dene Leigh on July 21, 1946 in Rochelle. He died July 13, 2003. She had worked as a clerk at the former Sears Store. Donna was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sterling. She had enjoyed crocheting afghans, gardening, traveling and going on many bus trips and spending time with her family. She was a fan of the late John Wayne.

Survivors include her daughter Kathie (Dave) Drummet of Prophetstown; three sons: Gordon Craig (Shirley) Leigh of Prophetstown, Mark Steven Leigh of Tampico and Gary Dean (Vicki) Leigh of Rock Falls; 10 grandchildren and18 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Charles Gordon Bearrows.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday October 3, 2020 in the Frist United Methodist Church in Sterling with the Reverend Brad Wilson officiating. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Happy Tails Shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store