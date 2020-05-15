|
|
Donna Jean Reynolds 1934—2020
Donna Jean (Graham) Reynolds, 86, of Rockford passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born February 7, 1934, in Rockford, the daughter of Emerson and Dorothy (McDonald) Phillips. Graduated from West High School in 1952. Married her high-school sweetheart, William "Bill" Graham on July 3, 1953. Together they raised their three children and always made family vacations a priority. After Bill's passing in 1977, Donna married Edward "Ed" Reynolds on September 6, 1980. They enjoyed traveling with friends, owned Ginders-Graham Ambulance Service, and had 30 wonderful years together. Her "precious" grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy! The last few years, she enjoyed hanging out with her grand-pup, Josie, and Jon's concerts at the Grand Victorian. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. Survivors include her children, David (Julie Furniss) Graham and Julie (Steve) Schneider; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Therese Hallberg and Thomas Reynolds; 4 step-grandchildren; 8 step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husbands; brother, Richard Phillips; son, Gary Graham; and 2 grandchildren. The family would like to extend most sincere thanks to the staff at the Grand Victorian for their tender, loving care the last three years and to Northern Illinois Hospice for their compassionate care the last few weeks.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rockford Rescue Mission, St. Bridget Catholic Church, Northern Illinois Hospice, or a . Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020