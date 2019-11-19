Home

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
Donna Kostka
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
Donna Kostka Obituary
Donna Kostka 1929—2019
Donna Jane Kostka, age 90, of Rockford, Illinois, went to be with her heavenly Father, on November 7, 2019. She had valiantly battled recurrent pneumonia. Donna Jane was born to Charles and Bessie Bolen, on April 7, 1929. The family operated a family farm, on Cunningham Rd.
July 3, 1947, she married James W. Kostka Sr, who served as a firefighter engineer, on the Rockford fire department, for 27 years. Donna was a gifted solo soprano and sang at many weddings and funerals upon request.
Donna had five sons; James Jr., Charles,Timothy,Thomas and Daniel. She also had 12 grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, sons James, Charles, and Thomas.
A funeral is scheduled for Friday, November 22, at 10AM at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 W. State St. Rockford, IL. A visitation will be held at 9AM until the time of service.
Donna will be laid to rest, at Calvary Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, Jim.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
