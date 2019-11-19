|
|
Donna Kostka 1929—2019
Donna Jane Kostka, age 90, of Rockford, Illinois, went to be with her heavenly Father, on November 7, 2019. She had valiantly battled recurrent pneumonia. Donna Jane was born to Charles and Bessie Bolen, on April 7, 1929. The family operated a family farm, on Cunningham Rd.
July 3, 1947, she married James W. Kostka Sr, who served as a firefighter engineer, on the Rockford fire department, for 27 years. Donna was a gifted solo soprano and sang at many weddings and funerals upon request.
Donna had five sons; James Jr., Charles,Timothy,Thomas and Daniel. She also had 12 grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, sons James, Charles, and Thomas.
A funeral is scheduled for Friday, November 22, at 10AM at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 W. State St. Rockford, IL. A visitation will be held at 9AM until the time of service.
Donna will be laid to rest, at Calvary Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, Jim.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019