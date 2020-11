Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Loomis-Gummow, 87, of Gold Canyon, AZ, passed away on October 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Fred Gummow, children Vicki Loomis, Randal (Nancy) Loomis and Lorri Loomis, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

