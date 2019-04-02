|
|
Donna M. Flowers 1941—2019
Donna Marie Flowers, 77, of Machesney Park, formally of Arlington, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born November 30, 1941 in Ottumwa, IA. Daughter of George Hughie and Betty Jane (Lane) Yoder. Donna was also raised by her grandparents, Elroy and Ollie Yoder. In Donna's younger years she worked as a waitress and then attended schooling to work in the Pharmacy for CVS. She found enjoyment in dancing, listening to music, cooking, shopping at JC Penny's, creative crafting scrapbooks. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Survived by her children, Kevin (Donna) Werle, Kellie Wheatcraft, Preston Trout; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, Stephanie and Tara. Predeceased by her grandparents; parents; daughters, Kerri Rupe, Elizabeth Ann Werle; brother, George Edward Yoder. Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation on Friday, April 5 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Cremation Rites have been accorded. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019