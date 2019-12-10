Home

Donna M. Gifford


1934 - 2019
Donna M. Gifford Obituary
Donna M. Gifford 1934—2019
Donna M. Gifford, 85, of Byron passed away in Generations at Neighbors in Byron, IL. Donna is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Glenda) Gifford of Cherry Valley, Vicki (Jim) Rafferty of Mesa, AZ, Michael (Rachael Barrera) Gifford of Rockford; granddaughter, Ashley (Josh Reynolds) Rafferty; grandson, Tyler (Jessica) Rafferty; great grandchildren, Barrett and Piper Rafferty; brothers, Galen Smith, Lyle (Marcia) Smith, Richard Smith; sister-in-law, Dorothy Smith; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna was predeceased by her husband, Arthur; grandson, Brett Gifford; and brother, LaVerne Smith. A special thanks to her niece, Diane MacLaren. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Private entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
