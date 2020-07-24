1/1
Donna Marie Day
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Marie Day 1959—2020
Donna Marie Day, 61, of Loves Park, IL, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside in Rockford, IL. She was born on Wednesday, March 11, 1959 in Oak Lawn, IL to the late Timothy and Ruth Ann (Conroy) O'Brien. She married John Carlton Day on Saturday, April 10, 1982. Donna is loved and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Kimberly (Kent) Wing, Kristen (Joe) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Heather Stark, Curtis Frantz, Matthew Stark, Tara DeJacimo, Mikey Luczak, Kathryn Sergent, Joram Rodriguez, Joey Rodriguez, Cole Rodriguez, Masen Rodriguez; brother, James (Kim) O'Brien; sister, Barbara Megonigal; nephew, Nicholas Megonigal; niece, Brittney Megonigal. She was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy and Ruth Ann; husband, John; son, Nicholas Day. There will be a graveside service at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL with a luncheon immediately after. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved