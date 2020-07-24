Donna Marie Day 1959—2020

Donna Marie Day, 61, of Loves Park, IL, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside in Rockford, IL. She was born on Wednesday, March 11, 1959 in Oak Lawn, IL to the late Timothy and Ruth Ann (Conroy) O'Brien. She married John Carlton Day on Saturday, April 10, 1982. Donna is loved and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Kimberly (Kent) Wing, Kristen (Joe) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Heather Stark, Curtis Frantz, Matthew Stark, Tara DeJacimo, Mikey Luczak, Kathryn Sergent, Joram Rodriguez, Joey Rodriguez, Cole Rodriguez, Masen Rodriguez; brother, James (Kim) O'Brien; sister, Barbara Megonigal; nephew, Nicholas Megonigal; niece, Brittney Megonigal. She was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy and Ruth Ann; husband, John; son, Nicholas Day. There will be a graveside service at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL with a luncheon immediately after. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.







