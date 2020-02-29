|
|
DONNA (ASKELAND) NORDVIG 1934—2020
Donna Nordvig, 85, recently of Reno, Nevada, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Born in Ottawa, Illinois on April 15, 1934, she grew up in Northern Illinois going to North Boone High until moving to Rockford and graduating from West High in 1952. After receiving a RN degree from Evanston Hospital School of Nursing at Northwestern, working in hospitals and doctor's offices until becoming a school nurse for the Rockford school system from 1972 until her retirement in 1991. She continued her education while working and being a wife and mother, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees. In 1984 she was honored as "Illinois School Nurse of the Year."
In 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, Paul. She is survived by Paul, daughter Linda, son Larry (Nancy), grandchildren Lauren, Paul (Lynn), Daniel, Kari Nordvig and Eric Spitzer, brother Ron (JoEllen) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph (A.C.) and Verna Askeland and brother, Adrian.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Rockford in May followed by a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020