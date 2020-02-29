Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Nordvig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna (Askeland) Nordvig


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna (Askeland) Nordvig Obituary
DONNA (ASKELAND) NORDVIG 1934—2020
Donna Nordvig, 85, recently of Reno, Nevada, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Born in Ottawa, Illinois on April 15, 1934, she grew up in Northern Illinois going to North Boone High until moving to Rockford and graduating from West High in 1952. After receiving a RN degree from Evanston Hospital School of Nursing at Northwestern, working in hospitals and doctor's offices until becoming a school nurse for the Rockford school system from 1972 until her retirement in 1991. She continued her education while working and being a wife and mother, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees. In 1984 she was honored as "Illinois School Nurse of the Year."
In 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, Paul. She is survived by Paul, daughter Linda, son Larry (Nancy), grandchildren Lauren, Paul (Lynn), Daniel, Kari Nordvig and Eric Spitzer, brother Ron (JoEllen) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph (A.C.) and Verna Askeland and brother, Adrian.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Rockford in May followed by a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -