Donna R. Benner 1932—2020
Donna Benner, 87, of Rockford passed away August 30, 2020 at Amberwood Care Centre. Born in Dodgeville, WI to Ralph Campbell and Violet Campbell Lyman on November 11, 1932. Married to John Benner on February 18, 1950. He preceded her in death in December 2007. Donna worked for many years as a secretary for Teamsters Local 325 and as a manager for Caron Yarns in Loves Park and Madison, WI. Survived by daughters, Karen (Bill) Leden, Patsy (Ron) Preiss, Sally (Keith) Chastain; son, Don Benner, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Green. Donna's family is grateful to Tyesha and Shelly at Amberwood for their kind care, along with the rest of the staff. Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com
