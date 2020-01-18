Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Michealsen Health Care
831 North Batavia Ave.
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Swenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna R. Swenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna R. Swenson Obituary
Donna R. Swenson 1943—2020
Donna Rae Swenson, 76, of the Holmstad Retirement community in Batavia, IL and formerly of Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away January 14, 2020 at Michealsen Health Care Center in Batavia. Donna was born March 27, 1943 in Rockford, IL the daughter of John and Clara (Blanc) Von Bergen.
Donna spent many years in a successful position as a Corporate Social Event Planner with Motorola. Donna excelled at her career, she was very detailed oriented, and enjoyed both her travel to many countries and her comradery of her colleagues.
She is survived by her sons Andrew Swenson and Eric Swenson; a grandson Hayden Swenson and a brother David Von Bergen.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister-in-law Nancy Von Bergen.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Michealsen Health Care 831 North Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Holmstad Benevolent Care Fund 700 West Fabyan Parkway Batavia, IL 60510.
Funeral Services have be entrusted to the care of Moss Family Funeral Home of Batavia, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -