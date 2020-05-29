Donna Rae Mattson 1939—2020
Donna Rae Mattson, 80, of Rockford, went to be with the Lord & Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020 after passing away unexpectantly in her sleep. Born July 19, 1939, to Reinhold and Dorothy (Johnson) Nelson. Graduate of Rockford East High School, Class of 1957. Donna married Stanley G. Mattson on September 12, 1959. Stan and Donna moved to Stockholm, Sweden where she had her son, Kevin Mattson. Her daughter, Heidi (Mike) Ognibene was born after their return to the states. Donna loved to travel visiting Italy, Switzerland, France, Germany, Holland, Denmark, Norway, Hong Kong and Singapore. Donna volunteered for Night Sounds Christian Radio Station for many years. She was a dedicated member of City First Church for over 47 years. Donna's biggest joy in her life was her grandchildren, Conrad (Kiley) and Hayden Ognibene as well as their menagerie of pets. She was expecting her first great-grandchild. Donna loved receiving her daily Snap Chats of all her "grand animals". Donna was predeceased by her parents; and her mother-in-law, Alice Mattson. She is survived by her husband, Stan; son, Kevin (Laura Harkness) Mattson; daughter, Heidi (Mike) Ognibene; brother, Steve (Linda) Nelson; sister-in-law, Bess Wheeler; and her beloved grandchildren, Conrad (Kiley) and Hayden Ognibene.
Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 111 N. First St., Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.