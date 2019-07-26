|
|
Donna Rae Simmons 1928—2019
Donna Rae Simmons, 90, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born August 14, 1928 in Rockford, the daughter of Raymond and Olga (Lundberg) Swenson. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1945 and received her BA in Psychology from Rockford College in 1949. Donna married Bruce G. Simmons in Rockford on June 15, 1950. He predeceased her on January 8, 2002. She worked in Human Resources and as executive secretary to the Vice President at Camcar Screw and Manufacturing Company. Donna was co-founder and general manager for Ray Carlson. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she was part of Lydia-Martha Circle, WOW's, Women Mission Team, and Stephen Minister. Donna and her late husband, Bruce were charter members of Mary Ashby Cheek Society at Rockford College where Donna volunteered her assistance to various organizations, including the Rockford College Volunteer Service Corp and served on the Alumni Board. She also volunteered at Janet Wattles, Contact, was Director of Noah's Ark Pet-a-Pet Program, Humane Society, Rockford Symphony, Mauna Tee See County Club and former member of Ingersoll 9-hole golf group and Sandy Hollow Tuesday 9ers. Survived by her adopted granddaughter, Tamara (Brian) Cain; nephew, Jarod Soward; and adopted great-grandchildren, Grayson, Jaxon, Journey, and Faith. Also predeceased by her parents.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Rd., Rockford, with Reverend Dan Lee officiating. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019