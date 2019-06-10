|
|
Donnie E. Wallis 1932—2019
Donnie E. Wallis, 87, of South Beloit, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born May 15, 1932, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, the son of Charley and Maggie Jean (Hogan) Wallis. Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Army. Married Vinus Marie Hogue on December 22, 1956, in Rockford. Employed by Rockford Clutch for over 20 years. He was a partner with North Produce Company and finished his career at Globe Machine Company. Donnie loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed audio books and telephone conversations with friends in Arkansas. Survivors include sons, Steve (Sharel) Wallis and Scott Wallis; grandchildren, Amy (Dennis) Waeffler, James (Gaby) Wallis, Amanda (Kyle) Swanson, Heather (Brandon Moore) Hedrington, Joey Champlin, Meagan, Marcus, Mariah and Kritzofur Wallis, Courtney and Joey Brittain; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife; son, Charlie; brothers, Minor, Addison "Scatter", William "Bill" and Waymon "Sot"; sister, Nancy Pinnon; special aunt, Mary Emma Patterson. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fair Oaks Health Care Center.
Memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 5 p.m. to service time. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019